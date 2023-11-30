Talks intensify to extend Israel-Hamas truce after more hostages, prisoners freed

GAZA/JERUSALEM - International pressure grew on Israel and Hamas to extend a truce on Nov 30, after another exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid was delivered to the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Nov 29, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension, which is set to expire early on Nov 30.

Israel's prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps.

The exchanges are a core component of the arrangement, which was initially set at four days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv early on Nov 30, his third trip to the region since the Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, and was set to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the temporary truce and boosting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"Looking at the next couple of days, we’ll be focused on ... doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in," Mr Blinken said at a stop in Brussels.

Citing Israeli officials, Israeli media reported that the military would resume the attack on Gaza at 5am GMT if the government did not receive a list of hostages to be released that met its criteria by that time.

Israel, according to the reports, is demanding that at least 10 hostages be released on Nov 30 and that women and children be prioritised.

On Nov 30, Jordan will host a conference attended by the main UN, regional and international relief agencies to coordinate aid to Gaza, official media said.