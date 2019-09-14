Taleban seeking support to force US from Afghanistan: Report

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) - The Taleban sent a team to Russia, and plans to visit China, Iran and Central Asian states to gauge support for the US to be forced to leave Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing the group's officials.

The group wants to keep regional leaders informed about the breakdown of the talks and US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the process just before a peace treaty, the report said, citing an unidentified senior Taleban leader.

The planned visits are not intended to try to resume talks with the US, according to the report.

Discussions between Trump and the Taleban were called off and the American envoy to Afghanistan was recalled after the US leader said he cancelled secret meetings at Camp David, intended to allow for a draw-down of American forces after 18 years in the war-torn country.