Taboo to brew: conservative Gulf gets first local beer

ABU DHABI – Inside his gastro pub, Mr Chad McGehee inspects shiny steel tanks fermenting a special brew: the first beer made in the conservative Arab Gulf, where alcohol has long been taboo.

The 42-year-old American is one of the founders of Craft pub in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the only licensed microbrewery in a region that is generally as dry as its desert climate.

As they seek to overhaul their image and economies in preparation for a post-oil future, some Gulf petro-states are relaxing alcohol restrictions, with entrepreneurs such as Mr McGehee looking to benefit from the changes.

Just a few hours’ drive from Abu Dhabi lies Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, which has just one licensed alcohol store, open only to non-Muslim foreign diplomats.

Alcohol sales are heavily restricted in Oman and Qatar and are outright banned in Kuwait, and in Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and a neighbour to cosmopolitan Dubai.

“We hope that we can make Abu Dhabi a destination people come to for beer, like Germany, New York or San Diego,” Mr McGehee told AFP on a recent visit to Craft, as patrons sipped beer nearby.

“We want to be part of that.”

The UAE has steadily loosened laws around alcohol. Last year, Dubai scrapped a 30 per cent tax on alcohol and removed charges on the permits that allow non-Muslims to use its licensed stores.

In 2021, Abu Dhabi became the only emirate to allow licensed venues to brew on-site, stipulating that the beer be served only on the premises.

Rules are slowly changing elsewhere: Saudi Arabia opened its store in the capital Riyadh this year, prompting speculation it may further relax alcohol laws in the future.

However, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb told AFP in April 2024 that the national ban will remain in place.

‘Whatever we find at the souq’

Mr McGehee founded Side Hustle Brews and Spirits in 2019, at that point offering the UAE’s first home-branded - albeit imported - beer.

After Abu Dhabi allowed brewing, he co-founded Craft, which offers between eight and 14 beers at a time, many of them rich in local flavours such as karak tea, a popular drink in the Gulf.

“Whatever we find at the local souq (market), we try to make something out of it,” Mr McGehee said at Craft, where beer taps are linked directly to the brewing tanks.