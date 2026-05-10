Syria’s president changes govt officials and ministers, replaces brother
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- Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa replaced several officials, including his brother and key ministers, in a government overhaul on May 9.
- Abdul Rahman Badreddine al-Aama replaced Maher al-Sharaa as presidential secretary-general; Khaled Fawaz Zaarour became Information Minister.
- The overhaul follows the March 2025 transitional Cabinet, formed after Bashar al-Assad's 2024 ouster; reasons for changes are unclear.
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DAMASCUS - Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa replaced several government officials and ministers on May 9, including his own brother, in a partial government overhaul, state media reported.
The new appointments, announced by Syria’s official SANA news agency, include former Homs governor Abdul Rahman Badreddine al-Aama replacing Mr Sharaa’s brother, Maher, as secretary-general for the Syrian presidency.
Information Minister Hamza Almustafa and Agriculture Minister Amjad Badr were replaced by Mr Khaled Fawaz Zaarour and Mr Bassel Hafez al-Sweidan respectively.
Mr Zaarour was head of the media faculty at the Damascus University before his appointment.
The reasons behind the overhaul are unclear.
The Syrian transitional Cabinet created in March 2025 came after the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, and was dominated by Mr Sharaa’s inner circle.
Mr Sharaa also appointed new governors for several provinces including Homs, Quneitra and Latakia and Deir Ezzor. AFP