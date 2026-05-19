Syrian soldier killed, 18 people wounded by car bomb in Damascus

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May 19 - One Syrian soldier was killed and at least 18 people were wounded by a car bomb that exploded on Tuesday outside a Defence Ministry building in Damascus, authorities said.

Soldiers had discovered a different bomb near the building in the capital's Bab Sharqi district and were trying to dismantle it when the car bomb went off nearby, the Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The head of Syria's ambulance and emergency directorate, Najib al-Nassan, told state-owned agency SANA that 18 injured people had been taken to hospitals after the explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. REUTERS