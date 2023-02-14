Syrian rescue group shocked at UN move to allow Assad say in aid deliveries

AMMAN, Syria - The head of the Syrian opposition-run main rescue group on Tuesday lambasted the United Nations’ (UN) decision that gave Syrian President Bashar al Assad a say in sanctioning their aid deliveries though border crossings with Turkey, saying it gave him “free political gain”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday President Assad has agreed to allow UN aid deliveries to opposition-held northwest Syria through two border crossings from Turkey for three months.

“This is shocking and we are at loss at how the UN is behaving,” Mr Raed al Saleh, head of the White Helmets group, told Reuters, echoing sentiment among many Syrians in the opposition-held enclave which was devastated by a large earthquake early last week. REUTERS