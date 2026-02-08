Syria, Saudis sign joint airline and telecoms deals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Syria's flag fluttering above the city of Hama in December 2025, as people celebrate the 2024 ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

DAMASCUS - Syria and Saudi Arabia signed deals on Feb 7 that include a joint airline and a US$1 billion (S$1.27 billion) project to develop telecommunications, officials said, as Syria seeks to rebuild after years of war.

Saudi Arabia has been a major backer of Syria’s Islamist authorities who took power after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The new authorities in Damascus have worked to attract investment and have signed major agreements with several companies and governments, including Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

Syrian Investment Authority chief Talal al-Hilali announced a series of deals including “a low-cost Syrian-Saudi airline aimed at strengthening regional and international air links”.

The agreement also includes the development of a new international airport in the northern city of Aleppo with a capacity of 12 million passengers, and redeveloping the existing facility, according to governor Azzam al-Gharib.

Mr Hilali also announced an agreement for a project called SilkLink to develop Syria’s “telecommunications infrastructure and digital connectivity”.

Syrian Telecommunications Minister Abdulsalam Haykal told the signing ceremony that the project would be implemented “with an investment of around US$1 billion”.

For decades, Syria was unable to secure significant investments because of Assad-era sanctions.

But the United States fully removed its remaining sanctions on Damascus in late 2025, paving the way for the full return of investments.

‘Strategic partnership’

Syria and Saudi Arabia also inked an agreement on water desalination and development cooperation on Feb 7.

At the ceremony, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced the launch of an investment fund for “major projects in Syria with the participation of the (Saudi) private sector”.

The deals are part of “building a strategic partnership” between the two countries, he said.

An official at the Saudi Ministry of Investment told AFP that the investments announced on Feb 7 were “a practical translation of the great interest and support that the Kingdom’s leadership gives to Syria.”

Syria’s Mr Hilali said the agreements targeted “vital sectors that impact people’s lives and form essential pillars for rebuilding the Syrian economy”.

Syria has begun the mammoth task of trying to rebuild its shattered infrastructure and economy after over a decade of civil war.

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack applauded the deals, saying “strategic partnerships in aviation, infrastructure, and telecommunications will contribute meaningfully to Syria’s reconstruction efforts”.

But Mr Benjamin Feve, senior research analyst at Karam Shaar advisory, was more cautious.

“In the short term, I’d say that these deals matter far more as a political signal than as an economic game changer,” he said.

“From a reconstruction perspective, these projects are not priorities, nor are they sufficient to rebuild the country.”

In July 2025, Riyadh signed investment and partnership deals with Damascus valued at US$6.4 billion to help rebuild the country’s infrastructure, telecommunications and other major sectors.

A month later, Syria signed agreements worth more than US$14 billion, including investments in Damascus airport and other transport and real estate projects.

This week, Syria signed a preliminary deal with US energy giant Chevron and Qatari firm Power International to explore for oil and gas offshore. AFP



