Syria government forces take control of Aleppo’s Kurdish neighbourhoods

A man crossing the street after a ceasefire in the Kurdish-majority Ashrafiyeh neighbourhood, in the northern city of Aleppo, on Jan 11.

ALEPPO, Syria – Syria’s government was in full control of Aleppo on Jan 11 after taking over the city’s Kurdish neighbourhoods and evacuating fighters there to Kurdish autonomous areas, following days of deadly clashes .

Residents of the Ashrafiyeh neighbourhood – the first of two areas to fall to the Syrian army – began returning to their homes to inspect the damage and found shrapnel and broken glass littering the streets.

The violence started earlier this week after negotiations stalled on integrating the Kurds’ de facto autonomous administration and forces into the country’s new government.

A Syrian security official told AFP on condition of anonymity that 419 Kurdish fighters, including 59 wounded and an unspecified number of dead, were transferred from the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood – the second area to come under army control – to the Kurdish-controlled zone in the north-east.

The arriving fighters were met with tears and vows of vengeance from hundreds of people who had gathered to greet them in the north-eastern Kurdish city of Qamishli, according to AFP correspondents at the scene.

“We will avenge Sheikh Maqsud... We will avenge our fighters, we will avenge our martyrs,” 55-year-old Umm Dalil said.

A correspondent saw crossed-out images of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US envoy Tom Barrack, as people chanted against Mr Sharaa.

Kurdish leader Mazlum Abdi said on social media platform X that the combatants were evacuated “through the mediation of international parties to stop the attacks and violations against our people in Aleppo”.

The Syrian official said 300 other Kurds, including fighters and members of the domestic security forces, had been arrested.

Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP that 300 “young Kurds” had been arrested, stating that they were “civilians, not fighters”.

Damaged walls, looted homes

On Jan 11 in Ashrafiyeh, an AFP correspondent saw people carrying bags and blankets return to their homes after being searched by security forces.

Mr Yahya al-Sufi, a 49-year-old clothing seller, told AFP he had fled during the violence.

“When we returned, we found holes in the walls and our homes had been looted... Now that things have calmed down, we are back to repair the walls and restore the water and electricity,” he said.

Sheikh Maqsud, however, remained off limits, with no one allowed to enter, an Interior Ministry source told AFP.

Syrian authorities said on Jan 11 that the toll from the fighting had reached “24 dead and 129 wounded since last Tuesday”, while the observatory counted 45 civilians and 60 soldiers and fighters from both sides killed.

The observatory also mentioned “field executions” and the burning of fighters’ bodies in Sheikh Maqsud by government forces, along with other “violations”, but AFP was unable to independently verify the claims.

‘Return to dialogue’

US envoy Tom Barrack met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Jan 10 , and afterwards issued a call for a “return to dialogue” with the Kurds in accordance with an integration agreement sealed in 2025 .

Mr Abdi in his statement called on “the mediators to abide by their promises to stop the violations”.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which Mr Abdi heads, control swathes of the country’s oil-rich north and north-east, much of which they captured during Syria’s civil war and the fight against the Islamic State group.

Neighbouring Turkey, a close ally of Syria’s new leaders, views the SDF’s main component as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which agreed in 2025 to end its four-decade armed struggle against Ankara.

Turkey has launched successive offensives to push Kurdish forces from the frontier.

The March 2025 integration agreement between Damascus and the Kurds was meant to be implemented in 2025 , but differences, including Kurdish demands for decentralised rule, stymied progress.

The Aleppo fighting recalled a chapter in Syria’s civil war when fierce fighting pitted the city’s rebel-held east against the west, then controlled by the forces of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Assad’s forces seized control of the entire city in December 2016, forcing the opposition and their families to evacuate to what was then the rebel stronghold of Idlib in the north-west. AFP



