Sweat, pray, love: Extreme heat hampers haj

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA (AFP) - The haj pilgrimage can be physically draining even in ideal conditions, but worshippers this year face an added challenge: scorching sun and temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius.

Muslims who have flocked to western Saudi Arabia for the five-day ritual, most of which takes place in the open air, have been confronted with a stark reminder of how warming trends are exacerbating what was already a very hot desert climate.

Islam forbids men from wearing hats once the haj rites start, and many have been seen trying to shield themselves with umbrellas, prayer mats and even, in one case, a small bucket filled with water.

Women are obliged to cover their heads with scarves.

The result is a daunting endurance test, though pilgrims generally shy away from complaining.

"I am fine. I am really enjoying it, even though this heat is something I have never experienced before," Noliha, a 61-year-old woman from Brunei who gave only her first name, told Agence France-Presse.

"I really love it because I am in Mecca and doing my first haj. I just cover my head with a hat instead of using the umbrella."

The timing of the haj is determined by the Islamic calendar, and since 2017 it has fallen at least partly in July and August, the hottest months in Saudi Arabia.

That has trained the spotlight on rising temperatures that environmental activists say must be addressed by a fast transition away from fossil fuels.

"The scorching temperatures that the Arabian Gulf region and most notably Saudi Arabia are currently experiencing will soon become the norm," warned Julien Jreissati, regional programme director for Greenpeace.

"The average regional temperature increase due to climate change is considerably higher than the global one and projections are clearly showing that outdoor activities in summer, such as the haj pilgrimage, will become impossible".

Authorities are allowing one million pilgrims, including 850,000 from overseas, to participate in this year's haj, a major increase after pandemic restrictions kept that number to 60,000 last year and even fewer the year before that.

'God will help us'

Summer in one of the hottest and most humid regions on earth means suffering for anyone doing anything outdoors - along with risks of dehydration, heat stroke and heart failure.