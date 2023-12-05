Israeli survivor seeks to retell Oct 7 Hamas attack with WhatsApps

EIN GEDI - Message after message, the brief WhatsApps tell a poignant and chilling story of encroaching terror with people making increasingly desperate pleas for help, some of them with only minutes to live.

“People documented their last moments, they sent selfies before they were murdered,” said Mr Yaniv Hegyi, a former secretary-general of kibbutz Beeri.

Beeri was the worst-hit community in the Hamas attacks of Oct 7 on southern Israel, second only to the Supernova music festival for the number of victims. Out of a population of 1,100, more than 80 were killed.

Now Mr Hegyi is leading a project called “Memorial 710“, collating the WhatsApp messages, images and video sent that day to create a second-by-second archive of the bloody attack as gunmen overran the rural community.

For the terrified residents hiding in their safe rooms in the dark, their mobiles were their only source of information and communication.

“Where’s the army? They’re breaking into our home!” read one message Mr Hegyi showed AFP.

“There’s shouting in Arabic... there’s a lot of shooting,” said another. “Please come, it’s urgent.”

“They’re shooting at the door.”

In one instance, Mr Hegyi – who was in dozens of WhatsApp groups as a result of his position, and received thousands of messages that day – wrote back: “Stay inside, don’t go out.

“Everyone who goes outside the house gets killed.”

‘Mum’s been killed’

The Oct 7 attacks saw 1,200 people, mostly civilians, killed and some 240 others kidnapped, according to Israeli officials.

Soon after, global attention quickly switched to Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which has claimed nearly 16,000 mostly civilian lives according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.

“Within days the narrative changed and it’s almost like we have to fight for the truth of what happened,” Mr Hegyi said.

By “a miracle”, the 50-year-old and all his family survived. Along with many Beeri survivors, he has been housed temporarily at kibbutz Ein Gedi by the Dead Sea.