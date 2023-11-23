Sultan Al Jaber: UAE’s oil boss steering COP28

DUBAI - Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates oil chief executive and leader of COP28 climate talks, has a formidable reputation for earnestly pursuing results.

His position as leader of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the state energy giant known by its abbreviation Adnoc, has alarmed environmental critics concerned over his commitment to maintaining a role for fossil fuels in the energy transition, but his supporters say he has an ability to get things done and straddle divides that will deliver climate action.

When marathon deliberations in Egypt’s picturesque city of Aswan in October struggled to reach an agreement on a fund to help countries recover from damage caused by climate change, Dr Jaber leapt in.

In a virtual intervention, he told the 24-member UN committee debating the fund that billions of lives depended on getting a deal.

Dr Jaber’s message to the delegates made very clear he would not accept failure.

“You could say that he used the notion of the hard deadline to help bang heads,” Professor Avinash Persaud, negotiator for Barbados, who was a member of the technical committee and present at the meeting, told Reuters.

The stakes were high. Climate funding has caused bitter divisions between developed countries held largely responsible for global warming and poorer countries that are the most vulnerable to its consequences.

Another failure to agree on what is known as the loss and damage fund could derail discussions at COP28, which takes place from Nov 30 to Dec 12 in Dubai. After a year of extreme heat, droughts, wildfires and floods, the UN talks will be the first global assessment of progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015.

The October negotiations were supposedly the last chance to reach agreement on the fund, but a fifth extraordinary gathering took place in Abu Dhabi in November that agreed to make the World Bank the fund’s interim home and encourage all countries to contribute.

The UAE is among a handful of high per-capita income countries that are not obliged to contribute to UN climate funds, but face pressure from European states to do so.

Oil riches and beyond

The UAE is a senior member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its wealth is built on oil. It has plans to raise its production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

Dr Jaber, born in 1973 in Umm al Quwain, one of the lesser known emirates, stands out in the UAE for the number of high positions he holds.

Nicknamed Dr Sultan, he has a PhD in business and economics from Britain’s Coventry University. He also studied in the United States.

In 2006, he was put in charge of Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy vehicle, and set off on a global fact-finding mission to assess obstacles and opportunities.

As part of the tour, he met Dr Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, who was then president of Iceland, which, drawing on ample geothermal reserves, has managed to more than meet its energy needs through renewable sources.

“He told me he had this vision that he wanted to make Abu Dhabi a centre for a renewable energy transformation,” Dr Grimsson told Reuters.

“On the face of it, it was almost an absurd proposition. But there was something in his eyes, and his enthusiasm that made me believe that he was serious.”

Masdar has investments in over 40 countries and is still chaired by Dr Jaber, its founding CEO, who since 2016 has also been the CEO of Adnoc.