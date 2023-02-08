Stories of hope and grief surface after devastating Turkey, Syria quake

As the hours tick by and the death toll continues to rise after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, heartwarming tales have emerged amid the overwhelming grief.

While the magnitude-7.8 earthquake left some 8,000 dead in Turkey and the north-western regions of its neighbour Syria, a seven-year-old Syrian girl was found cradling her younger brother while buried under debris, her hand shielding his head from the concrete above.

On social media, the photo tweeted by United Nations official Mohamad Safa stole hearts, garnering over 4.5 million views and 168,000 likes. The siblings was buried for 17 hours but have made it to safety, he said.

Against all odds, a newborn baby girl in northwest Syria was found in a collapsed building - appearing to be the only surviving member of her family. She was reportedly found with her umbilical cord attached to her mother and has been taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was found alive near the epicentre of the earthquake in the southern province of Hatay in Turkey, and was pulled to safety from the debris.

In the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, a man was found standing atop the remains of a six-storey apartment building that was reduced to a pile of concrete rubble.

He was attempting to get help for his brother, who lived on the fifth floor with his wife and children, and was trapped in the ruins below, as rescuers attempted to make their way through the rubble.

It was a bittersweet rescue - the trapped husband, his wife and two children were eventually rescued by workers more than 24 hours after the building collapsed on Monday, the New York Times (NYT) reported. But their remaining two children, boys aged 11 and 12, had not been found.

Stories of miracle survivors, however, only provide temporary respite from the horrors of the disaster. The United Nations children’s agency on Tuesday estimated that thousands of children have been killed, reported Reuters.

Across the earthquake-struck areas, entire apartment blocks have been toppled, hospitals wrecked and thousands of people left injured or homeless.