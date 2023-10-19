Stiff hug, pat on back: Post-Biden visit, Israel’s long-term war strategy remains unclear

LONDON – The Israeli government is satisfied with US President Joe Biden’s visit. The optics were undoubtedly good, indicating a solid measure of American support for Israel, just as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is about to launch its massive land offensive into Gaza.

But the stiff hug and the awkward pat on the back with which Mr Biden greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the general silence from Israeli ministers after his departure from Tel Aviv, serve as an indication that the big questions about the purpose and final objective of Israel’s war against Hamas remain largely unanswered.