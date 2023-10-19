News Analysis

Stiff hug, pat on back: Post-Biden visit, Israel’s long-term war strategy remains unclear

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) greeting US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Oct 18. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – The Israeli government is satisfied with US President Joe Biden’s visit. The optics were undoubtedly good, indicating a solid measure of American support for Israel, just as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is about to launch its massive land offensive into Gaza.

But the stiff hug and the awkward pat on the back with which Mr Biden greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the general silence from Israeli ministers after his departure from Tel Aviv, serve as an indication that the big questions about the purpose and final objective of Israel’s war against Hamas remain largely unanswered.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top