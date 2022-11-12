State scrutiny and midnight disturbances make Egypt’s COP27 the most chilling of climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Last-minute hotel cancellations, late night disturbances and eavesdropping at high-level meetings are turning the COP27 climate talks in Egypt into a sinister experience for environmental activists and country negotiators alike.

The incidents - recounted to Bloomberg by several conference attendees - offer a glimpse of life in a country where protests are effectively banned and criticism of the government severely curtailed.

Though Egypt has released a few hundred political prisoners this year, thousands more languish in jails, often without proper trial.

Climate campaigners, usually a major presence at the UN’s flagship two-week event, had already reported unprecedented hurdles obtaining accreditation and securing accommodation for this year’s conference.

The relatively small number who made it have seen their difficulties worsen since arriving in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh nearly a week ago, according to multiple accounts from delegates, most of whom asked to remain unnamed to avoid problems with Egyptian authorities.

In one instance, three young government delegates were thrown onto the street late at night after refusing to pay US$450 (S$617.72) a night for a room - because they’d already paid the agreed price of US$150 in advance, according to a country official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

In another, as many as 80 young activists were crammed into dirty rooms full of cigarette ends, some without locks, and were awoken in the middle of the night by hotel personnel asking for their identification.

On her second night in Sharm el-Sheikh, Ms Jo Dodds, president of Australian non-profit Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, found herself bracing with a can of insect repellent and a knife when unidentified people spent several minutes wrestling with the lock of her apartment door late at night.

She yelled in anger and the people eventually left, but the incident left her shaken, she said.

“I didn’t sleep that night,” said Ms Dodds, who intends to raise the issue with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs. “I was incredibly frightened.”

Inside the conference zones, delegates said unusual incidents had raised suspicions of Egyptian government surveillance.

At one high-level meeting held in the so-called Red Zone, where access is restricted and people are escorted in and out, conversations had been underway for several minutes before participants realised that an unidentified Egyptian was sitting in the room.

The person rushed out when asked to explain their presence, according to a person who witnessed the incident.

Heads of up to 60 country delegations were unable to reach Egyptian officials for the first two days of the summit when world leaders were in town, according to one government official attending the talks.

When they were eventually able to get through, they were told the issues had already been resolved, the official said.