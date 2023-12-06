Sovereign wealth funds struggle to turn their trillions to climate finance

LONDON/DUBAI - Sovereign wealth funds that control nearly US$12 trillion (S$16 trillion) in assets are unlikely to quickly dismantle the hurdles in the way of urgently needed increases to their climate investments, even as COP28 talks seek to close the funding gap.

Funds such as those of Norway and the United Arab Emirates, COP28 host, face obstacles including mandates that require predictable returns that make it hard to find enough sustainable projects in which they can invest.

So far sovereign wealth funds, the largest of which are sustained by oil, have committed less than US$10 billion (S$13 billion) to the climate cause, even though a dozen interviews with sovereign wealth funds and analysts who track them showed that funds, big and small, are increasingly concerned with the energy transition.

“I’m not seeing wide-ranging investment strategy against climate change in funds around the world,” said Professor Bernardo Bortolotti, director of the Sovereign Investment Lab at Bocconi University in Milan. “With the notable exception of Singapore and New Zealand, the commitments so far have been lacklustre, accounting for less than 5 per cent of total sustainable investments.”

Some smaller funds, such as those in Nigeria and Bahrain, are boosting renewables or carbon offsetting, while a survey published in November showed more than a third of public funds planned to increase allocations to green bonds and assets.

But the outright level of cash that sovereign wealth funds have put towards renewable energy and other sustainable investments has stagnated.

Research by the Centre for the Governance of Change at Spain’s IE University tallied global sovereign wealth funds’ sustainable investments – everything from renewable energy to recycling and sustainable agriculture – at US$9.3 billion last year – below the 2018 peak of US$9.6 billion.

During and after the pandemic, analysts said caution increased as a deteriorating world economic outlook drove investors to safer assets and sapped investment appetite for unpredictable green technology.

The limited sovereign wealth investment compares with their US$11.6 trillion of assets under management, and with UNCTAD estimates of a US$5.8 trillion global sustainable finance market.

Figures from the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) and the International Renewable Energy Agency similarly show sovereign wealth fund investments are stuck.

“From the numbers we track...we haven’t seen growth,” said Dr Ute Collier, acting director for knowledge, policy and finance at International Renewable Energy Agency.

Mandates matter

UN-commissioned research found the world needs US$125 trillion by 2050 to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions; UNCTAD pegged the annual developing world funding gap at US$4 trillion. The UN and the International Finance Corporation are among those turning to sovereign wealth funds to fill it.

There are roughly 100 sovereign wealth funds worldwide, and they include those launched even by cash-poor countries.

Some run assets, such as state-owned airlines or telecoms, while others facilitate foreign investment at home.

The top 10, dominated by oil wealth, control 90 per cent of the assets.

Set up by governments, more than 30 sovereign wealth funds, including seven of the top 10, back the Santiago Principles, meaning they pledge to make independent investment decisions, rather than taking direction from government, as a way of inspiring international confidence.

Mandates also include ensuring predictable returns - similar to those sought by pension funds that aim to safeguard rich-world workers’ retirement pots.

This limits the scope to boost money for renewables, sustainable agriculture or energy storage.

“Returns are just too low,” Dr Jim Krane, the Wallace S. Wilson Fellow for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute told Reuters. “The sovereign wealth fund mandate is to maximise returns, so they look elsewhere.”

A source at one fund signed on to the Santiago Principles said that it could invest in climate goals, but “on the rationale of investing for financial returns”.