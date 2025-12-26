Southern Yemeni separatists dismiss Saudi call to withdraw from eastern provinces

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, Dec 26 - Yemen's main southern separatist group rejected on Friday a Saudi call for its forces to withdraw from areas it seized earlier in December, saying it will continue securing the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Mahra.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it remains hopeful the Southern Transitional Council (STC) will end an escalation and withdraw its forces from the provinces, after the group claimed broad control of the south and pushed the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from its headquarters in Aden.

The group said in a statement posted on its account on X that its military operations in the two provinces were to combat security threats, including cutting supplies to the Iran-aligned Houthi militants who control the north of the country.

Situated between Saudi Arabia and an important shipping route on the Red Sea, Yemen was split into northern and southern states until 1990.

AIRSTRIKES IN HADRAMOUT

In Hadramout, an escalation of fighting on Thursday killed two people from the STC's Hadhrami Elite Forces, the group said in its statement.

Armed groups had ambushed STC forces in the Ghail bin Yamin area in the east of the province, but the forces managed to regain control of the area, a source from the group- speaking on condition of anonymity- told Reuters.

Saudi airstrikes followed early on Thursday, targeting the STC forces in the area, the source added.

The STC said the "surprising" airstrikes will not "serve any path to an understanding, nor will they deter the people of southern Yemen from continuing their struggle to restore their full rights."

Saudi Arabia did not confirm the strikes.

The kingdom said in its Thursday statement that a joint Saudi-Emirati military delegation was sent to Aden on December 12 to make "the necessary arrangements" to ensure the return of STC forces to their previous positions outside the two provinces, adding that the efforts were still in progress.

The STC said on Friday that the group was open to any "coordination or arrangements based on guaranteeing the security, unity, and integrity of the south, and ensuring that security threats do not recur."

The group added that any arrangements should "fulfil the aspirations and will of the people of south of Yemen," as well as "the shared interests" with Saudi Arabia.

UAE WELCOMES SAUDI EFFORTS

The United Arab Emirates, which supports the STC, welcomed on Friday Saudi Arabian efforts to support security and stability in Yemen, and said it remains committed to backing stability in the country.

"The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting all endeavours aimed at strengthening stability and development in Yemen," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The STC was initially part of the Sunni Muslim Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis. But the group has turned on the government and sought self-rule in the south.

Yemen has already been marred by a civil war since 2014, with the Houthis controlling the northern part of the country, including the capital Sanaa, after forcing the Saudi-backed government to flee south. REUTERS