South Lebanon hospital damaged as Israel keeps up strikes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on May 23.

BEIRUT - Israel kept up strikes on Lebanon on May 23, hours after overnight raids on the country’s south and east, including one that damaged a hospital, its chief executive told AFP.

Israel’s military has been pounding Lebanon despite an April 17 ceasefire, while Lebanese movement Hezbollah has also kept up attacks.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli airstrikes on around a dozen locations in the south on May 23, including one targeting an agricultural area, “wounding several Syrian workers”.

The NNA said an overnight strike in the southern city of Tyre that targeted a site near the hospital caused “severe damage” to the facility.

An AFP correspondent saw shattered glass, ceiling panels blown out and damaged medical equipment at the multi-storey Hiram hospital.

The Israeli military late on the night of May 22 had issued evacuation warnings ahead of strikes on two locations in Tyre, saying it would target “Hezbollah facilities”.

Accompanying maps advised people to leave areas within 500m of the target buildings, with the Hiram hospital shown within the advised evacuation area.

The hospital’s CEO Dr Salman Aydibi told AFP that around 40 patients were in the facility when the warning was issued, including seven in intensive care.

“We took the patients to a safer location” elsewhere inside the hospital, he said, adding that none were harmed but some 30 staff sustained minor injuries.

He said an evaluation of the damage was ongoing and that the hospital has remained operational, though the emergency department briefly closed.

He said it was the third strike near the facility since the latest Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on March 2.

Israel’s army said on May 23 that it had targeted “Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Tyre” overnight where operatives from the Iran-backed group worked to “plan and execute attacks” against Israeli soldiers.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance,” it added.

Another AFP correspondent saw heavy damage at both targeted sites in Tyre, with a man searching for his belongings among the debris at one location.

Israel’s army also targeted east Lebanon overnight, saying it struck a “Hezbollah underground compound” used to manufacture weapons.

Lebanon’s Hamas-aligned Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya and its armed wing the Al-Fajr Forces said on May 23 in a statement that one of its members was killed in an Israeli strike in east Lebanon.

Under the terms of the ceasefire published by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against “planned, imminent or ongoing attacks”. AFP