South Korean Premier Chung Sye-Kyun to visit Iran to discuss frozen billions

TEHERAN (BLOOMBERG) - South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun plans to visit Teheran "soon" to discuss billions of dollars of Iranian funds that are frozen in his country as a result of US sanctions, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh did not specify the date of Chung's visit but said it boded well for the two countries whose relationship has been plunged into crisis over some US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) of Iranian revenues from oil exports that remain trapped in South Korea.

Officials have linked the dispute to the seizure in January of a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The vessel remains in Iran's custody and berthed at Bandar Abbas port.