Son of Iran’s late shah says ‘final victory’ near

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON - The son of Iran’s last shah voiced confidence on Feb 28 in victory against the Islamic republic after the

United States and Israel launched an attack

.

Mr Reza Pahlavi released a video message online shortly after the strikes, suggesting coordination after he repeatedly urged US President Donald Trump to intervene.

“We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” said Mr Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the Washington area.

Mr Pahlavi, who has called for a secular democracy in Iran but does not enjoy universal support among the Islamic republic’s critics, called on Iranians to wait but eventually take to the streets.

“In these sensitive hours and days, more than ever we must stay focused on our ultimate goal: reclaiming Iran,” he said.

“I ask you to remain in your homes for now and preserve your safety and security. Stay vigilant and ready so that, at the appropriate time – which I will announce to you precisely – you can return to the streets for the final action.”

The Islamic republic in January

killed thousands of people

as it crushed a mass uprising in one of the greatest threats to its rule since the 1979 revolution overthrew the late pro-Western shah. AFP

