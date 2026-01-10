Straitstimes.com header logo

Son of Iran’s late shah issues ‘urgent’ call for Trump to intervene

Mr Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s late shah, lives in the Washington area of the US.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Reza Pahlavi urged President Trump to intervene in Iran amid ongoing protests, citing an internet blackout and potential violence.
  • Pahlavi called on Iranians to "fight for their freedom" and overwhelm security forces, claiming Trump's threats have deterred the regime.
  • Trump has threatened military action if Iran harms protesters, referencing a past coordinated bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

WASHINGTON - The exiled son of Iran’s late shah on Jan 9 appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene urgently as protests persisted in the Islamic republic.

“Mr President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support and action,” Mr Reza Pahlavi wrote on social media.

“Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran.”

Mr Pahlavi, who lives in the Washington area, did not specify the intervention he was seeking but pointed both to

an internet blackout

and the threat of the use of force against protesters.

“I have called the people to the streets to fight for their freedom and to overwhelm the security forces with sheer numbers. Last night, they did that,” he wrote.

“Your threat to this criminal regime has also kept the regime’s thugs at bay. But time is of the essence. The people will be on the streets again in an hour. I am asking you to help.”

Mr Trump, who ordered the bombing in 2025 of Iranian nuclear sites in coordination with Israel, has threatened military action if authorities kill protesters who have taken to the streets in mass protests initially triggered by concerns over the cost of living. AFP

Iran shuts off internet as protesters start fires in widening unrest
Iran’s rulers face legitimacy crisis amid spreading unrest
