Son of Iran’s last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah and an Iranian opposition figure, speaking during the Munich Security Conference on Feb 13.

– Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Feb 14 said US military intervention in Iran could save lives, and urged US President Donald Trump’s administration not to spend too long negotiating with Tehran’s clerical rulers on a nuclear deal.

The exiled son of Iran’s toppled shah told Reuters in an interview that there were signs that the Iranian government was on the brink of collapse, and that an attack could weaken it or accelerate its fall.

Mr Pahlavi was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where officials from the Iranian government are banned.

“It’s a matter of time. We are hoping that this attack will expedite the process and the people can be finally back in the streets and take it all the way to the ultimate regime’s downfall,” said Mr Pahlavi, who is based in the US and has lived outside Iran since before his father was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A campaign of mass arrests and intimidation has led to the arrests of thousands, as the Iranian authorities seek to deter further protests after the crackdown in January on the bloodiest unrest since 1979.

The protests began on Dec 28 as a modest demonstration in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship and quickly spread nationwide.

Trump has questioned level of support for Pahlavi

Iran’s opposition is fragmented among rival groups and ideological factions – including the monarchists who back Mr Pahlavi – and appears to have little organised presence inside the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with Reuters in January, Mr Trump sounded sceptical about the level of Mr Pahlavi’s support inside Iran.

The Trump administration has engaged with Iran to see if a nuclear deal can be struck as Washington amassed military forces in the region. US and Iranian diplomats held talks in Oman last week and further talks in the coming week are expected.

“People are hoping that at some point, the decision will be made that there’s no use, there’s no point, we’re not going to get anywhere with negotiations. Therefore, that’s time for the United States to intervene and do what President Trump promised he will do, to have the people’s back,” Mr Pahlavi said.

“Intervention is a way to save lives.”

On Feb 13 , in a speech to US troops in North Carolina, Mr Trump said Iran has been difficult in nuclear negotiations and suggested that instilling fear in Tehran may be necessary to resolve the stand-off peacefully.

Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Feb 13 that the US military was preparing for the possibility of a sustained, weeks-long operation against Iran if Mr Trump ordered an attack. REUTERS