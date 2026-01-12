Some US senators skeptical about military options for Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Demonstrators and activists rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 10, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Jan 11 - Some U.S. lawmakers in both major parties on Sunday questioned whether military action against Iran is the best approach for the United States as Iranian authorities face growing turmoil.

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent days has left open the possibility of American intervention in Iran, where the biggest anti-government protests in years have led to the Revolutionary Guards blaming unrest on terrorists and vowing to safeguard the governing system.

But at least two U.S. senators sounded notes of caution during interviews on TV networks’ Sunday morning programs.

"I don’t know that bombing Iran will have the effect that is intended,” Republican Senator Rand Paul said on ABC News’ "This Week" show.

Rather than undermining the regime, a military attack on Iran could rally the people against an outside enemy, Paul and Democratic Senator Mark Warner said.

Warner, appearing on "Fox News Sunday," warned that a military strike against Iran could risk uniting Iranians against the United States "in a way that the regime has not been able to." History shows the dangers of U.S. intervention, said Warner, who argued that the U.S.-backed 1953 overthrow of Iran's government set in motion a chain of events that gradually led to the rise of the country's Islamic regime in the late 1970s.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that U.S. military and diplomatic officials will brief Trump on Tuesday about options for Iran, including cyberattacks and potential military action.

Iran has said it will target U.S. military bases if the United States launches an attack. But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has often touted a muscular approach to foreign policy, said Trump "needs to embolden the protesters and scare the hell out of the [Iranian] regime."

"If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people," Graham said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show. "You’ve got to end this."

Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based son of the Iranian shah who was ousted in 1979, said on Sunday he is prepared to return to Iran to lead a shift to a democratic government.

"I'm already planning on that," Pahlavi said on "Sunday Morning Futures." "My job is to lead this transition to make sure that no stone is left unturned, that in full transparency, people have an opportunity to elect their leaders freely and to decide their own future." REUTERS