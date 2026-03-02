Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City: AFP correspondent

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A drone view shows Kuwait City, in the aftermath of strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, in Kuwait, on Feb 28.

KUWAIT CITY – An AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on March 2, with the diplomatic mission telling people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks , in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader and other top officials.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

“There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy,” the statement said.

“US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place,” it added.

Kuwait’s interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait.

Earlier on March 2, AFP correspondents and residents heard loud explosions across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait.

Iran’s continued and unprecedented bombardment of the Gulf has hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure including residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East. AFP