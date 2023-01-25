Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq's women entrepreneurs

BAGHDAD - The sewing machines and fabric that surround Ms Alaa Adel at her “Iraqcouture” studio in Baghdad are testament to her success in deeply patriarchal Iraq.

Ms Adel, 33, counts herself among a limited number of female entrepreneurs in a country where most women do not work outside the home.

“We have a social tradition that prevents many women from working,” Ms Adel said at her studio in Baghdad’s Karrada commercial district. Even for those who do, “it is not always that easy”, she added.

The International Organisation for Migration said in an October report that “prevailing customs and traditions...limit women’s activities to their domestic and nurturing role”.

Ms Adel said such prejudices, as well as practical difficulties, posed a challenge to fulfilling her dream.

A graduate of the University of Baghdad who specialised in fashion and design, Ms Adel wanted to create her own fashion house.

“I went to see the patrons of organisations that support art and culture. But my idea was systematically rejected because I had no experience in the conception of projects,” she said.

Thanks to an Iraqi foundation, The Station, and its “Raidat” (Female Entrepreneurs) programme financed by the French embassy in Baghdad, Ms Adel got training which, she said, gave her the confidence to start her own business.

Iraq’s private sector is still embryonic, making more tedious and lengthy the steps to set up a company.

The country, which is trying to move past four decades of war and unrest, is also plagued by endemic corruption, widespread unemployment and a poverty rate of around 30 per cent.

Almost 38 per cent of people with jobs work in Iraq’s public sector – one of the highest rates in the world, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Ms Adel eventually secured a loan from a private bank, and created her “Alaa Adel” brand last summer.

At the beginning, she had to deal with sexism from some fabric suppliers who were reluctant to do business with a woman, she said.

Then there was a lack of public childcare facilities, in a country where tradition says children should be taken care of at home – by the mother – until they go to school.

Ms Adel got help from family members who look after her two boys, aged nine and four, while she is at work.