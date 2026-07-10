Sceptical US Democrats in Congress urge debate on Israel plans

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A mourner waves an Iranian flag on the day of the funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

WASHINGTON, July 9 - A group of U.S. lawmakers is urging fellow Democrats to block military spending legislation until the Senate debates proposals to deepen ties with Israel, highlighting growing unease within the party over support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

In a letter seen by Reuters and led by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, they urged senators to oppose advancing the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, until lawmakers can debate measures that would strengthen U.S.-Israel military and intelligence cooperation.

The effort reflects a broader shift among Democrats as support for Israel has become an increasingly divisive issue ahead of November's midterm elections, with some lawmakers questioning a U.S. policy that has long enjoyed bipartisan backing.

"As Senate Democrats, we should not be providing votes compelling him (President Donald Trump) to deepen the U.S. relationship with Netanyahu's extremist government," they wrote in a "Dear Colleague" letter.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found that one in four Americans believed the war with Iran was worth its costs. Israel's favorability rating among Democrats fell from 59% in 2018 to 22% in May, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, both of Massachusetts, as well as Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Congress is currently drafting this year's NDAA, which authorizes much of Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion military budget. Versions approved by House and Senate committees include the provisions to deepen U.S.-Israel defense cooperation.

An early version of the fiscal 2027 Intelligence Authorization Act, which is typically attached to the NDAA, would also tighten intelligence ties with Israel, according to the letter. REUTERS