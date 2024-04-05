Six months into Gaza war, Israel faces deepening isolation

JERUSALEM – Six months into the war in Gaza, the killing of a group of aid workers by an Israeli air strike summed up both the dire humanitarian crisis and the lack of a clear way out of a conflict that is leaving Israel increasingly isolated.

The attack on April 1 that killed seven staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid group, including six foreigners, has angered even some of Israel’s closest allies, adding to growing pressure for an end to the fighting.

Israel’s military has acknowledged the strike was conducted mistakenly by its forces and apologised for the “unintentional” deaths of the seven, who included citizens of Britain, Australia and Poland, a dual US-Canadian citizen and a Palestinian.

But that has done little to ease growing alarm abroad, where public opinion even in traditionally friendly countries like Britain, Germany or Australia has swung against the Israeli campaign in Gaza, launched after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct 7.

US President Joe Biden, who has come under growing pressure from his own supporters to end the fighting, said he was outraged by the convoy attack. On April 4, following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House demanded “concrete and measurable steps to reduce civilian harm” and said future US support would be determined by Israel’s actions.

Increased aid access

On April 5, Mr Netanyahu ordered the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, as well as increased access for Jordanian aid through the Kermen Shalom crossing in southern Gaza.

With Gaza in ruins, most of the 2.3 million population have been forced from their homes and now depend on aid for survival, a bitter humiliation during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims around the world consume traditional Ramadan meals and desserts to break their fast after sunset.

“We had some hopes before Ramadan, but that hope vanished the night before the fasting month began,” said 33-year-old Um Nasser Dahman, now living with her family of five in a tent camp in the southern city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population is now sheltering.

“We used to be well enough off before the war, but we’ve become dependent on what limited aid there is and our relatives,” she said, via messaging.