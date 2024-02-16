Six missing after cargo ship sinks in Marmara sea

ISTANBUL - A cargo vessel sank in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul on Feb 15, officials said, and a search was under way to find the six missing crew.

The Batuhan A, which was bringing dry cargo from Marmara Island to Bursa in north-west Turkey, took on water and sank off Imrali island, south of Istanbul, officials said.

The Turkish navy detected the ship at a depth of 51m with a sonar device, the defence ministry said.

Bursa governor Mahmut Demirtas said authorities received an “emergency” signal from the vessel but then lost contact.

The transport ministry said an empty lifeboat was found during the search.