Six hurt in suspected Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank: Israel emergency services

JERUSALEM - Three suspected Palestinian assailants opened fire at a checkpoint on a main road between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem wounding six people, Israeli emergency services said on Thursday.

Security forces opened fire at the assailants, police said.

"Three terrorists were neutralized by security forces stationed at the crossing. This occurred after they arrived in a suspicious vehicle and opened fire towards our forces," Israel police said.

Israel's ambulance service said one person was critically wounded. It did not identify the casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. REUTERS