Six hurt in suspected Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank: Israel emergency services

Israeli security personnel stand guard in the aftermath of a violent incident in Jerusalem, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Updated
43 min ago
Published
47 min ago

JERUSALEM - Three suspected Palestinian assailants opened fire at a checkpoint on a main road between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem wounding six people, Israeli emergency services said on Thursday.

Security forces opened fire at the assailants, police said.

"Three terrorists were neutralized by security forces stationed at the crossing. This occurred after they arrived in a suspicious vehicle and opened fire towards our forces," Israel police said.

Israel's ambulance service said one person was critically wounded. It did not identify the casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top