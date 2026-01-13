Six dead as Gaza’s displaced struggle to hold ground in torrential rain

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Medics said five people, including two women and a girl, died when homes collapsed near Gaza City’s beach, while a boy died of cold in a tent in central Gaza.

CAIRO/GAZA – A rainstorm swept across the Gaza Strip on Jan 13, flooding hundreds of tents, collapsing homes sheltering families displaced by two years of war and killing at least six people, local health officials said.

Medics said five people, including two women and a girl, died when homes collapsed near Gaza City’s beach, while a one-year-old boy died of extreme cold in a tent in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

Tents were torn from their stakes, some flying dozens of metres before crashing to the ground. Others lay crumpled in muddy pools as families scrambled to salvage what they could.

Residents tried to resecure remaining shelters, hammering in loosened pegs and stacking sandbags around the edges to keep floodwaters from pouring inside.

“We didn’t realise what was happening until the wall started collapsing – an eight-metre-high wall, a strong concrete wall. Because of the speed and force of the wind, the wall fell on top of us, onto three tents,” said Mr Bassel Hamuda, a displaced man in Gaza.

“The elderly man, 73 years old, was martyred. His son’s wife was killed, and his son’s daughter was killed,” he told Reuters.

Three months since a ceasefire halted major combat, Israeli forces have ordered the near-total depopulation of nearly two thirds of Gaza, forcing its more than 2 million people into a narrow strip near the coast where most live either in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Relatives gather at morgue

Dozens of relatives gathered at a hospital morgue on Jan 13 for special prayers over bodies laid on medical stretchers before the funerals.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 31 Palestinians had died since the start of the winter season from exposure to cold or the collapse of unsafe buildings damaged by previous Israeli strikes.

It said about 7,000 tents were damaged in the past 48 hours, most of whose occupants have no alternative shelter.

Municipal and civil defence officials said they were unable to cope with the storm because of fuel shortages and damaged equipment. During the war Israel had destroyed hundreds of vehicles needed to respond to the weather emergency, including bulldozers and water pumps.

In December, a UN report said 761 displacement sites hosting about 850,000 people were at high risk of flooding, and thousands had moved in anticipation of heavy rain.

UN and Palestinian officials said at least 300,000 new tents were urgently needed for the roughly 1.5 million people still displaced. Most existing shelters are worn out or made of thin plastic and cloth sheeting.

"In Gaza, winter weather is adding to the suffering of families already pushed to the brink by over two years of war," UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said in a post on X on Jan 13.

“Flooding, cold temperatures, and damaged shelters are exposing displaced people to new risks, while humanitarian access remains severely constrained,” it added.

In a statement on Jan 13, Hamas urged mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal that began in October to compel Israel to allow the unconditional flow of aid, shelter, and rebuilding materials.

Israel says hundreds of trucks enter Gaza daily carrying food, medical supplies and shelter equipment. International aid organisations say the supplies are still insufficient. REUTERS