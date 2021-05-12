Singapore urges Israel, Gaza to take steps to de-escalate tensions

Singapore said on Wednesday (May 12) that it is "extremely concerned" about the civilian casualties caused by the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza.

"We call upon all parties to cease attacks against civilian targets and prevent further loss of lives or injuries. We strongly urge all sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

"All parties have a responsibility to stop the violence and do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians on both sides," a spokesman for the MFA said in a statement, in response to media queries.

The ministry said Singaporeans in Israel are strongly advised to stay indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, "in particular to areas where the attacks are occurring".

It advises Singaporeans there to be on high alert and monitor the news closely, while taking necessary precautions for their personal safety.

The ministry also advises Singaporeans who are in Israel to eRegister immediately if they have not done so, to enable the MFA and the Honorary Consulate-General in Tel Aviv to contact them and render consular assistance in case of emergencies.