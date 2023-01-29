Singapore strongly condemns ‘abhorrent attack’ outside Jerusalem synagogue

SINGAPORE - Singapore strongly condemns the “abhorrent attack” outside a synagogue in Jerusalem last Friday, which coincided with the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Seven people were killed last Friday evening when a 21-year-old Palestinian fired on passers-by near a synagogue in the settlement neighbourhood of Neve Yaacov, reported AFP.

The violence continued on Saturday, when a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded an Israeli father and his son in Silwan, just outside the walled Old City of east Jerusalem.

“There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the attack in Jerusalem,” said a spokesman from MFA.

The violence in Jerusalem came after one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank in two decades. Nine Palestinians were killed last Thursday in what Israel described as a “counter-terrorism” operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israel said its forces were targeting Islamic Jihad operatives. Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas later fired rockets at Israeli territory, but most of them were intercepted by Israeli air defences, reported AFP.

“Singapore is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank,” MFA said, adding: “We mourn the loss of innocent lives and injuries to Palestinian civilians in Jenin on Jan 26, 2023.”

MFA also “urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate tensions to prevent further loss of civilian lives”, as both Israelis and Palestinians “deserve to live in peace and security”.

Singaporeans in Israel are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Those who plan to travel to Israel are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower, 19th Floor, Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel.

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Email: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379-8800/55 Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg