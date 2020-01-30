Singapore says it 'welcomes all efforts' to advance Middle East peace after Trump plan

SINGAPORE - Singapore said it "welcomes all efforts by the international community" to advance the Middle East peace process, including the peace plan for Israel and Palestine that was unveiled on Tuesday (Jan 28) by US President Donald Trump.

"Singapore's consistent position is to support a negotiated two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 30).

"We hope that they can resume direct negotiations and make progress towards a just and durable solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions," the spokesman added.

Mr Trump on Tuesday announced his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, dubbed Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and a Brighter Future for Israel and the Palestinian People, at a White House event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.