Singapore, Oman see potential to do more together

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Oman reaffirmed their warm relations during Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean's trip to the Arab country over the weekend and acknowledged there was potential for further cooperation between the two sides.

DPM Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, called on Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd Mahmoud Al Said on Sunday (Oct 14), and the two leaders discussed issues of common concern and regional developments, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day at a working breakfast, Mr Teo and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Bin exchanged views on domestic and regional developments, and agreed that there was potential for Singapore and Oman to do more together.

Sembcorp, which has a water and power plant in Oman, is one of several major foreign investors, including Britain's oil and gas company BP and South Korean electronics maker LG, that have entered the Omani market in recent years, according to export.gov, the United States federal government's export assistance portal.

DPM Teo on Sunday also witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding, on environmental cooperation between the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and Oman's Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, and on vocational training between the Institute of Technical Education Education Services and Oman's Ministry of Manpower.

On Saturday evening, DPM Teo was hosted to dinner by the Oman Business Forum chairman, Dr Ali Qassim Al Lawati.

Both sides agreed to capitalise on the strong mutual business interest in sectors such as education, as well as information and communications technology.

During the three-day visit that ended on Sunday, DPM Teo had a gathering with the Singaporean community in Oman and received a briefing by the Royal Oman Police on its Customs and security project in collaboration with Singapore company, Crimson Logic.

DPM Teo left for Amman, Jordan, on Sunday.