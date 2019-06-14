Singapore concerned over rising tensions in Middle East after tanker, airport attacks: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singapore is deeply concerned about the rising tensions in the Middle East and condemns the two recent attacks this week in the region which targeted commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman and an international airport in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Friday (June 14), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Singapore condemns the attacks on Thursday that left two tankers ablaze - the Norwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous - and forced their crews to abandon the vessels.

"It is imperative that sea lines of communication remain open, secure and free for navigation, in accordance with international law," the statement said.

Singapore also condemns a separate aerial attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia's south on Wednesday that was claimed by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The ministry's statement noted that the attack resulted in a number of civilian casualties and endangered civil aviation.

The Yemeni rebel group said the attack was launched using a cruise missile, while the Saudi authorities said 26 people have been wounded as a result of the assault.

Since March 2015, the Iran-aligned rebels have faced heavy bombing from a Saudi-led coalition backed by Western forces that intervened in support of the Yemeni government when the rebels seized parts of the country.

The rebels have in recent weeks ramped up their attacks across the border, deepening a conflict that has already killed tens of thousands of people.

The tanker attacks on Thursday have ratcheted up tensions between United States and Iran, with Washington blaming Iran for the attacks and Teheran dismissing the accusations as "baseless".

The ministry said Singapore is deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East region. "We urge all parties to exercise restraint in order to avoid further escalation," the statement added.

Other countries have also voiced concern about the recent attacks.

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday (June 14) called for restraint from all sides, urging that differences be resolved through dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular briefing in Beijing that China was concerned about the rising tensions, Reuters reported.

"Nobody wants to see war in the Gulf. That is not in anyone's interest," he said. "We hope all relevant parties remain calm and exercise restraint and avoid tensions further escalating, and hope all sides can jointly safeguard navigational safety in the relevant waters and regional peace and stability," he added.

Oman is also following with “great concern the military escalation” in Yemen’s war and the missile strike on Abha airport, the Oman TV News website cited a Foreign Ministry source on Friday as saying, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it stood by the US assessment that Iran was responsible for the attacks. "We are going to make our own independent assessment, we have our processes to do that, (but) we have no reason not to believe the American assessment and our instinct is to believe it because they are our closest ally," Reuters cited Mr Hunt as telling BBC Radio.