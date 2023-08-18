'Silent threat': Bahrain to build walls against rising sea levels

MANAMA – Already battling extreme heat, Bahrain is scrambling to ward off another environmental threat: rising seas that could swallow parts of its coast, the island nation’s oil and environment minister told AFP.

By next year, the tiny Gulf state will begin building its coastal defences against sea levels that have begun advancing, by widening beaches, constructing taller sea walls and elevating land.

“Bahrain is vulnerable,” Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s oil and environment minister and special envoy for climate affairs, said in an interview.

“The main threat is a silent threat, which is the sea level rise,” he said at his office in the capital Manama.

According to official estimates, an extreme rise of 5m would swamp most of the country, including its international airport.

Even a rise of 0.5m to 2m of sea level could submerge 5 per cent to 18 per cent of Bahrain’s total area, according to Dr Sabah Aljenaid, an assistant professor at the Arabian Gulf University in Manama.

Bahrain is the only island nation among the resource-rich countries lining the Gulf. Most of its population and major facilities are located in low-lying coastal areas less than five metres above the water.

Other islands around the world are also threatened by rising seas as global warming melts ice sheets and glaciers.

Ironically, Bahrain is a producer of the oil whose pollutants have triggered the climate crisis.

‘Rock wall’

The Bahraini authorities have already recorded sea levels rising between 1.6mm to 3.4mm every year since 1976, Dr Mohamed said.

But by 2050, sea levels could rise by at least 0.5m, according to the minister, citing the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Some experts view the estimate as conservative.

Rising seas aggravate flooding, threaten coastlines and could pollute Bahrain’s already scarce groundwater reserves with salty seawater.

“That’s why one of Bahrain’s top priorities is the sea level rise,” Dr Mohamed said.

“Either we make the beaches (wider)... or a rock wall for certain areas, or reclaim lands before the shore.”

It is part of a “detailed plan” that will be completed in “under 10 years” and funded by the government, according to the minister.