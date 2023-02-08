'Silence!': Hushed search for Turkey's quake survivors

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey - “Silence please!” rescuers plead with anguished Turkish families huddled around a flattened building their loved ones lived in until a massive quake killed thousands and upturned millions of lives.

“We can hear a voice under the rubble.”

The families freeze and become animated with excitement at the possibility that someone might be pulled out alive more than a day after Turkey’s south-eastern city of Diyarbakir was crippled by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor.

But then, a long, agonising and potentially fruitless wait sets in.

Officials estimate that 13.5 million people in Turkey have been directly affected by the earthquake-prone country’s most powerful tremor in nearly a century.

It has already claimed more than 3,500 lives in Turkey and 1,600 in neighbouring Syria.

But an untold number are still buried under the rubble of thousands of apartment towers – many only recently constructed – that have crumbled from the pre-dawn jolt and its seemingly ceaseless aftershocks.

A beige sofa, a blanket and some pots betray the lives of those buried under the debris of one 11-storey apartment complex in Diyarbakir.

It is nothing but dust and ruins now. Almost inexplicably, several buildings stand tall beside it with little to no damage at all.

Turkish police took samples from the collapsed building’s columns for further investigation.

Allegations of flagrant building code violations are rampant across Turkey.

“Two of our relatives died and three were trapped,” said 60-year-old Remziye Tekin, who has been rooted to this spot hoping for good news since disaster struck.

“God, help us!”

‘Everything turned to dust’

Twenty buildings were damaged by the quake in Diyarbakir, a mostly Kurdish city that has suffered from waves of deadly violence between militants and Turkish government forces.

Seven of them have completely collapsed, creating huge gaps in streets lined with apartment towers.