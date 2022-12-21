Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel

Mr Ziv Firer of the Israel Antiquities Authority shows ancient ceramic clay lamps found during excavations outside the Tomb of Salome. PHOTO: AFP
An inscription engraved in stone in Ancient Greek carrying the name of Salome inside the Tomb of Salome. PHOTO: AFP
Archaeologists work at the Tomb of Salome, in the Lachish national park, west of Jerusalem, on Dec 20 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Inscriptions left by pilgrims are seen on the wall of a cave that, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority is the 2000-year-old burial cave of Jesus' midwife, Salome. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

LACHISH FOREST, Israel - Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.

The Book of James, among early Christian writings called the Apochrypha which are not included in the Bible, describes Salome as doubting the account of the virgin birth. Stricken in one arm, she cradles the baby, proclaims him “a great king... born unto Israel,” and is cured.

Work to prepare the 2,000-year-old cave for public access unearthed a 350 sq m forecourt whose stone slabs and mosaic floors are consistent with a family tomb for prominent Jews, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said.

Also found were inscriptions - some in Arabic - and decorated oil lamps consistent with the site having served Christian pilgrims, including through to the ninth century after the Muslim conquest of the region, the IAA said.

The site, about 35km south-west of Bethlehem, has been known for generations as the Cave of Salome.

Earlier excavations located Jewish relics “but the surprise was the adaptation of the cave into a Christian chapel,” the IAA said.

“Judging by the crosses and the dozens of inscriptions engraved on the cave walls in the Byzantine and Early Islamic periods, the chapel was dedicated to the sacred Salome.” REUTERS

