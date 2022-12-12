Shootings, explosion in Kabul hotel housing Chinese, other foreigners

KABUL - Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a hotel in central Kabul that houses some foreigners in the latest violence in Afghanistan as the country tries to stabilise after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

Two Taliban sources told Reuters the assault happened at the hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area. A fire broke out on one of the floors, the sources said, adding that they were expecting casualties.

A video posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul showed smoke billowing out of a multi-storey building, with one lower floor on fire.

Residents of the area said the hotel was where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay. They said they heard a powerful explosion prior to the shooting.

Mr Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban-run Afghan administration, confirmed to Reuters of an attack in Kabul, but said they would not be able to provide more information at this stage.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the attack took place near a Chinese guesthouse and that its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

The Islamist Taliban, which seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country. REUTERS