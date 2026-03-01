Straitstimes.com header logo

Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz plummets after attacks on Iran

The ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic showed a 70 per cent drop in vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as of late evening in Iran.

Christiaan Triebert and Alexander Cardia

  • Commercial ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz significantly slowed by 70 per cent on 28 Feb after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
  • The slowdown threatens global oil supplies, notably Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Iran warned vessels, while Trump vowed to "annihilate their navy."
  • Fully closing the vital Strait is difficult for Iran, who typically harasses vessels. A total of 55 oil tankers remain in Iranian waters.

Commercial ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway on Iran’s southern border connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries, slowed sharply on Feb 28 after

strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran,

according to industry experts and maritime data analyzed by The New York Times.

