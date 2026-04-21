Shipping traffic through Hormuz still largely halted

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Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, on April 20.

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– Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained broadly halted on April 21 with only three ships passing the waterway in the past 24 hours, shipping data showed.

A US blockade of Iranian ports has infuriated Tehran, prompting it to maintain its own restrictions on the strait, which had been typically handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

The Ean Spir products tanker sailed through Hormuz on April 21 after previously calling at an Iraqi port, ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.

The Lianstar cargo ship also sailed through the strait from an Iranian port, the data showed.

Separately, the Meda liquefied petroleum gas tanker crossed the strait on April 20 in its second attempt to leave the Gulf after turning back previously, according to satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.

Those are a fraction of the 140 ships that sailed through daily before the US and Israel’s war with Iran began on Feb 28.

More than a dozen tankers passed through the strait after Iran briefly declared it open on April 17 . But a ceasefire between the US and Iran appeared in jeopardy on April 21 as Iran vowed to retaliate for the U.S. seizure of one of its vessels and refused to join new peace talks.

Iran’s army said an Iranian tanker had entered its territorial waters from the Arabian Sea on April 20 with help from the Iranian Navy, despite what it described as repeated warnings and threats from the US naval task force. REUTERS