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Shipping traffic remains at virtual standstill through Hormuz, data shows

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FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, on March 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON – Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a virtual standstill on April 20 with just three crossings in the space of 12 hours, according to shipping data.

The oil products tanker Nero, which is under British sanctions for Russian oil activities, left the Gulf and was sailing through the strait, according to satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax and tracking data from the Kpler platform.

Two other ships – a chemical tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker – sailed into the Gulf through the critical waterway separately on April 20, the data showed.

The LPG tanker, Axon I, was under separate US sanctions for Iran trading activities.

A ceasefire between the US and Iran appeared in jeopardy on April 20 after the US said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Tehran vowed to retaliate, refusing for now to join new peace talks.

“Recent weeks have brought several false starts, and although some form of resolution is likely at some point, the timing of any durable breakthrough remains highly uncertain,” ship broker Clarksons said in a note on Monday. REUTERS

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Hormuz traffic at standstill as US vessel seizure widens risk
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.