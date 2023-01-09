Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

The M/V Glory in a file photo from August last year. PHOTO: AFP
CAIRO - A ship has been refloated after running aground in the Suez Canal and briefly disrupting traffic in the waterway that’s vital for global trade, according to Leth Agencies.

The M/V Glory is floating again and the roughly 20 ships that were stopped from travelling south through the canal will resume their voyages with minor delays, Leth, which provides services to vessels going through the Suez, said in a statement.

The vessel is a bulk carrier, meaning it transports unpackaged cargo such as grains. It’s just over half the length of the Ever Given, the massive vessel that blocked the Suez in 2021. The Ever Given was stuck partly because it was longer than the width of the canal.

The Suez Canal Authority said navigation in the waterway would return to normal.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the latest incident.

The Suez was blocked for almost a week in 2021 when the 400-metre-long Ever Given container ship got stuck lengthwise across the waterway, backing up marine traffic in both directions.

The incident roiled global shipping markets and trade.

The M/V Glory is 225 metres long, according to the website of Greek operator Target Marine SA. The canal itself is roughly 300 metres wide. BLOOMBERG

