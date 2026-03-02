US warplanes crash in Kuwait, but crews survive, ministry says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A flight deck crew member signals an F‑35 jet taking off from a US aircraft carrier during operations against Iran.

KUWAIT CITY – A number of US fighter jets crashed on March 2, as war with Iran entered its third day , but all crew members survived, according to the Kuwaiti government.

The exact number of jets that crashed and the causes of those incidents remained unclear.

“Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived,” Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation.

“Authorities immediately initiated search-and-rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment,” the ministry said.

Iran’s state media cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying Iranian armed forces hit a US plane that crashed in Kuwait.

Online video showed a military aircraft falling from the sky in the Al Jahra area of Kuwait and a person parachuting in the same shot.

The incident could also be a cause of “friendly fire,” in which a military accidentally shoots down one of its own aircraft.

Such incidents are not uncommon when there is a lot of air defence activity. Radars tracking large numbers of incoming missiles, for instance, can mistake aircraft for threats amid the clutter.

In 2025, the US Navy shot down one of its own F-18 Hornet jets after the fighter was mistaken for an anti-ship cruise missile.

The US suffered its first casualties in the war with Iran on March 1, when three service members were killed and five others were “seriously wounded”.

In a separate incident, smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the US embassy compound in Kuwait City. Fire trucks and ambulances were in the area.

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones earlier on March 2.

Two workers were slightly injured by falling debris at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, Kuwait’s National Petroleum Company said on X.

The US embassy in Kuwait warned Americans that there was a continuing threat of missile and drone attacks Kuwait, and urged them not to come to the embassy.

It advised them to shelter in place, remain on the lowest floor of their residence away from windows and not go outside.

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defences intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of civil defence as saying.

Elsewhere, a series of loud blasts was heard early on March 2 in Dubai and the Qatari capital of Doha.

Iran said it would target US bases in the region after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs. REUTERS, AFP