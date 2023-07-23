Several thousand Iraqis protest over Quran burnings in Sweden, Denmark

BAGHDAD - Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

Protesters gathered in central Baghdad amid heavy security measures, with bridges leading to the Green Zone that houses many foreign embassies shut after an attempt by protesters to get to the Danish Embassy in the early hours of Saturday.

That attempt, repelled by Iraqi security forces who fired tear gas according to a government source, came 48 hours after the Swedish Embassy was overrun and set alight in protest at a planned burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

Iraq condemned the attack on the Swedish Embassy but also expelled the Swedish ambassador in protest at the planned burning of the Quran, the central text of Islam which Muslims believe to be a revelation from God.

On Friday in Denmark, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Quran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

The event was livestreamed on the Facebook platform of a group that calls itself “Danish Patriots”. The video shows the book burning in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground, with two onlookers standing and talking next to it.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned it as an act of “stupidity” by a few individuals, telling national broadcaster DR: “It is a disgraceful act to insult the religion of others”.

“This applies to the burning of Qurans and other religious symbols. It has no other purpose than to provoke and create division,” he said.

He noted, however, that burning religious books was not a crime in Denmark.

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Friday to protest against “the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen,” the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

Teheran had earlier on Saturday urged Denmark and Sweden to take measures to end repeated attacks on the Quran in the Nordic countries, saying Muslims around the world expected the desecration to be stopped.

During Thursday’s anti-Islam demonstration in Stockholm, protesters kicked and partially destroyed a book they said was the Quran but left the area after an hour without setting it alight.

The incident prompted Middle Eastern states including Saudi Arabia and Iran to summon Swedish diplomats in protest.

Quran burnings are permitted in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, which all have legal protections for freedom of speech.