News analysis
Secretive China-Iran deal likely to fuel further suspicions
LONDON - Iranian government officials are struggling to deflect accusations that their recent conclusion of a landmark "25-Year Strategic Roadmap" agreement with China boosting trade, investment and military relations contains secret clauses which violate Iran's national sovereignty.
Since the agreement was signed on Saturday (March 27), sporadic protests have erupted in some Iranian cities, with videos uploaded on websites showing demonstrators chanting "Iran is not for sale".