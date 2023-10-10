Second American woman killed on Tibet peak, dashing dreams of setting climbing record

BEIJING – A second woman hoping to be the first American female climber to scale all of the world’s 8,000m mountains has been declared dead on a remote peak in Tibet, according to her family.

China has suspended all activities on Shishapangma since two avalanches hit the mountain last Saturday, killing American climber Anna Gutu and her Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa, according to Chinese state media.

Fellow American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and her Nepalese guide Tenjen Sherpa were declared missing on the same day when avalanches hit the slopes at elevations of 7,600m and 8,000m as more than 50 mountaineers and their guides made their way up the peak.

“The Rzucidlo family wants to share that the Chinese authorities have declared my sister Gina and her Sherpa Tenjen Lama as deceased,” said Ms Christy Rzucidlo in a post on Facebook.

“Requests for search by helicopter from Nepal have been declined by the Chinese government. We have been told the search for their bodies may resume in the spring once weather conditions are favourable.”

The Tibetan sports bureau and United States embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Ms Gina Rzucidlo and Ms Gutu were climbing separately with their sherpas in their bids to become the first American female to scale all of the world’s 14 peaks that exceed 8,000m in elevation. Shishapangma was their final summit.