Scores reported killed as war resumes in Gaza after truce collapses

GAZA/TEL AVIV – Israel resumed pounding Gaza, Palestinian civilians fled for shelter and rocket sirens blared in southern Israel on Dec 1, as war resumed after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.

Gaza’s eastern areas came under intense bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky. Civilians took to the streets to flee for shelter farther west.

In the north of the enclave, the main war zone for weeks, huge plumes of smoke rose above the ruins. The staccato rattle of gunfire and thud of explosions rang out above the sound of barking dogs.

Within hours after the truce expired, Gaza health officials reported that 109 people had already been killed and dozens wounded in air strikes that hit at least eight homes.

“With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: the Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Hamas was also defiant.

“What Israel did not achieve during the 50 days before the truce, it will not achieve by continuing its aggression after the truce,” Mr Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on the group’s website.

The United Nations deplored the resumption of war in Gaza, describing the hostilities as “catastrophic”.

“I urge all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire – on humanitarian and human rights grounds,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

Appealing for a lasting ceasefire, Unicef spokesman James Elder described inaction on Gaza as “an approval of the killing of children”.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza, in response to the Oct 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Israel retaliated with intense bombardment and a ground invasion. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the UN say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed.