Scores reported killed as war resumes in Gaza after truce collapses

GAZA/TEL AVIV – Israel resumed pounding Gaza, Palestinian civilians fled for shelter and rocket sirens blared in southern Israel on Dec 1, as war resumed after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.
Gaza’s eastern areas came under intense bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky. Civilians took to the streets to flee for shelter farther west.
In the north of the enclave, the main war zone for weeks, huge plumes of smoke rose above the ruins. The staccato rattle of gunfire and thud of explosions rang out above the sound of barking dogs.
Within hours after the truce expired, Gaza health officials reported that 109 people had already been killed and dozens wounded in air strikes that hit at least eight homes.
“With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: the Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,” the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
Hamas was also defiant.
“What Israel did not achieve during the 50 days before the truce, it will not achieve by continuing its aggression after the truce,” Mr Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on the group’s website.
The United Nations deplored the resumption of war in Gaza, describing the hostilities as “catastrophic”.
“I urge all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire – on humanitarian and human rights grounds,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
Appealing for a lasting ceasefire, Unicef spokesman James Elder described inaction on Gaza as “an approval of the killing of children”.
Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza, in response to the Oct 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.
Israel retaliated with intense bombardment and a ground invasion. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the UN say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed.
Hostages head home
The seven-day pause, which began on Nov 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.
But mediators failed at the final hour to extend the truce by finding a formula for hostage releases to continue, possibly to include Israeli men now that fewer women and children remained in captivity.
Qatar, which has played a central role in mediation efforts, said negotiations were still ongoing with Israelis and Palestinians to restore the truce, but that Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza had complicated its efforts.
Israel had previously set the release of 10 hostages a day as the minimum it would accept to pause its ground assault and bombardment.
The releases on Nov 30 brought the total freed during the truce to 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners.
Among those released were six women aged 21 to 40, including one Mexican-Israeli dual national and 21-year-old Mia Schem, who holds both French and Israeli citizenship.
Photos released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office showed Ms Schem, who was captured by Hamas along with others at an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on Oct 7, embracing her mother and brother after they were reunited at Hatzerim military base in Israel.
The other two newly released hostages were a brother and sister, Mr Belal and Ms Aisha al-Ziadna, aged 18 and 17 respectively, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. They are Bedouin Arab citizens of Israel and among four members of their family taken hostage while they were milking cows on a farm.
One of Qatar’s lead negotiators, career diplomat Abdullah Al Sulaiti, who helped broker the truce through marathon shuttle negotiations, acknowledged in a recent Reuters interview the uncertain odds of keeping the guns silent.
“At the beginning, I thought achieving an agreement would be the most difficult step,” he said in an article that detailed the behind-the-scenes efforts for the first time.
“I’ve discovered that sustaining the agreement itself is equally challenging.”
The truce had allowed more fuel and 56 trucks of humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza on Nov 30, Israel’s Defence Ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.
But deliveries of food, water, medical supplies and fuel remain far below what is needed, aid workers say.
At an emergency meeting in Amman, Jordan’s King Abdullah on Nov 30 urged UN officials and international groups to pressure Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered enclave, according to delegates.
When the ceasefire first came into effect a week ago, Israel was preparing to turn the focus of its operation to southern Gaza after its seven-week assault to the north.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Israeli and Palestinian officials on Nov 30 on his third trip to the region since the war began, declined to comment on the collapse of the truce to reporters travelling on his plane.
The day before, Mr Blinken called on Israel to do more to protect civilians once fighting resumes. He praised the truce and said Washington hoped it would be extended.
“We discussed the details of Israel’s ongoing planning and I underscored the imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south,” he told reporters in Tel Aviv, adding the Israeli government had agreed. REUTERS