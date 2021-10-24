Saudis target zero-net emissions by 2060

RIYADH • The crown prince of Saudi Arabia said yesterday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, and more than doubled its annual target to reduce carbon emissions to almost 280 million tonnes.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recorded remarks were made at the Saudi Green Initiative, which comes ahead of the United Nations COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The top-level meeting - from Oct 31 to Nov 12 - hopes to agree on deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming.

Saudi Arabia "aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 under its circular carbon economy programme in accordance with (its) development plan ... while maintaining the kingdom's leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets", he said.

Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, yesterday set out details of its nationally determined contributions - goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Meanwhile, several Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development nations, including Britain, Japan and the US, have agreed to halt government-supported export credits for coal-fired power plants.

The proposed ban will halt support to new coal power stations that do not have systems that trap the carbon emissions responsible for global warming.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE