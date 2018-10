RIYADH (AFP) - Saudi Arabia has promised no one will be exempt from the enquiry into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday (Oct 17).

Asked if a member of the Saudi royal family might conceivably be held accountable in the case, Mr Pompeo said after talks in Riyadh, "They made no exceptions to who they would hold accountable."