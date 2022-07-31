Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Jeddah (AFP) - Standing behind her control tower with headphones around her neck, Saudi DJ Leen Naif segues smoothly between pop hits and club tracks for a crowd of business school graduates noshing on sushi.

The subdued scene is a far cry from the high-profile stages - a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, Expo 2020 in Dubai - that have helped the 26-year-old, known as DJ Leen, make a name for herself on the Saudi music circuit.

Yet it captures an important milestone: Women DJs, an unthinkable phenomenon just a few years ago in the traditionally ultraconservative kingdom, are becoming a relatively common sight in its main cities.

These days they turn few heads as, gig after gig, they go about making a living from what once was merely a pastime.

"A lot of female DJs have been coming up," Ms Naif told AFP, adding that this has, over time, made audiences "more comfortable" seeing them on stage.

"It's easier now than it has been."

Ms Naif and her peers embody two major reforms championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler: new opportunities for women and expanding entertainment options - notably music, which was once discouraged under Wahabism, a rigid Sunni version of Islam.

The possibility that DJs would be welcomed at public events, let alone that many would be women, is something "we didn't expect" until recently, said Mr Mohammed Nassar, a Saudi DJ known as Vinyl Mode.

"You are seeing now more female artists coming out," Mr Nassar said.

Before "it was just a hobby to express themselves in their bedrooms".

"Now we have platforms, and you know they could even have careers. So it's really amazing."

Ms Naif was first introduced to electronic music as a teenager by one of her uncles, and she almost instantly started wondering whether DJ'ing was a viable job.

While her friends dreamed of careers as doctors and teachers, she knew she didn't have the patience for the schooling those paths required.

"I'm a work person, not a studying person," she said.